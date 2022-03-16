Phillip LeRoy Clements, born Oct. 23, 1935, passed away peacefully in his home on March 14, 2022. Services will be held at Derby Church of Christ at 1 p.m. on March 17. The family requests donations to Carpenter Place in Wichita, Kan., in lieu of flowers.
Phil was a longtime member of Emporia Avenue Church of Christ and Derby Church of Christ, where he served as an elder and deacon. He was also active in the Derby community throughout the years, serving on the Board of Education, in the Derby Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary Club of Derby.
Phil is survived by his lifelong companion, best friend, and wife of 66 years, Marilyn. Marilyn dedicated the last several years to caring for Phil as his health was failing. Phil is also survived by his children and their spouses: Michelle (Clements) Hastings and her husband, Dallas, and Marc Clements and his wife Raquel. Phil and Marilyn have six grandchildren and one grandchild through marriage: Brandon and Cauren Hastings, Beau Hastings, Blaine Hastings, Kaylee Clements, Kelby Clements, and Kamryn Clements. Phil and Marilyn also have four great-grandchildren: Dakota Hastings, Korbin Hastings, and Addison Hastings, and Skyler Hastings.
