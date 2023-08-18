Phillip W. Ellette, 76, passed from this earth Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Wesley Hospital. Phillip was born Dec. 4, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, to Wayne and Francielle Ellette. He attended Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, graduating in 1964, and attended Texas Tech University playing baseball. Phillip was a bigger than life salesman his whole life. He enjoyed watching baseball and loved playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Francielle Ellette and brother, Tommy Ellette.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Linda, of 44 years; sisters, Marsha Marshall (Kenneth) and Jayne Shivley (Alan); children, Amy LaBarge, Allan Ellette, James Ellette (Jenny), and Gregory Ellette; stepchildren, Lance Longacre (Elvia), Robert Longacre (Cindy), and Greg Longacre (Carla); as well as 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, or Club Parkinson’s.
