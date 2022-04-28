Philip Hoyt Nellis, 40, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kan. A celebration of life will take place in Wichita later in summer 2022.
He was born on June 29, 1981, in Hays, Kan., to Robert and Patsy Nellis. Philip graduated in 1999 from El Dorado High School in El Dorado, Kan. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan., in 2015. A talented artist and printmaker, Philip was a founding member of the Wichita art collective, Brickmob. Many murals around Wichita bear his mark, and Philip very much enjoyed beautifying his city and inspiring others to create. He was a huge supporter of local art and artists.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Nellis of Wichita; parents, Robert (Anne) Nellis of Independence, Mo., and Patsy Nellis of Derby, Kan.; sister, Kathrina (Tracey) Nellis of Kansas City, Mo.; stepsister, Amy (James) Gartrell of Santa Monica, Calif.; and many others who loved him sincerely. Philip adored his dogs, Enu, Jolie, and Stella.
Philip was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gilmer and Peggy Nellis and Lawrence and Elisabeth Call.
Donations to Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue in Wichita or to the Rheumatology Research Foundation give honor to a man who enjoyed life and loved his rescue pups.
