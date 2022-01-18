DERBY – Philip F. Gaulin, 86, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A private family service will be held.
He was born March 26, 1935, the son of Almedos and Rose Gaulin in Worcester, Mass.
He was preceded in death by his parents Almedos and Rose Gaulin.
Philip is survived by his wife, Joanne Gaulin of 65 years; daughters, Karen Gaulin McNeely of Edmond, Okla., Debi Gaulin (Pete) Kaufman of Derby, Cathy Gaulin (Russell) McLeod of Wichita; sons, Mark (Raeann) Gaulin of Derby, and Robert Gaulin of Derby; sisters Claire Hendricks of Bellingham, Mass., and Judy Ammerman of Cumberland, R.I.; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 5 step-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
