DERBY – Pete Estes, 90, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. A private family graveside service will take place at Bruno Township Cemetery in Andover, Kan. A public celebration of life service will take place at a later date. www.Reflection-Pointe.com.
Apr 22
Apr 23
