DERBY – Pete Bumpas died in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2021, while undergoing treatment for an irregular heart rhythm. Graveside service was performed at Gann Cemetery in Lufkin, Texas. Donations may be made to Central Christian Church in Wichita, Kan., Urban Ministries of Wichita, and the Kansas Humane Society.
