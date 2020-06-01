DERBY - Penny Lee (nee Lewis) Medlin, 74, passed peacefully to her permanent home May 23, 2020.
Rosary: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita. Graveside service following at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita.
Born December 12, 1945, in Pittsburg, Kan., she grew up in Wichita and completed her R.N. at St. Francis in 1967. As wife, mother and friend her life was marked by laughter and selfless service to others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert D and Frances M Lewis.
Surviving is her best friend and husband, Lewis E. Medlin, III. Also surviving are son, Shawn Berry; daughter, Shannon Berry; son Richard Lewis; son, Lin Medlin; son, Pat Medlin; son, John Medlin; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.