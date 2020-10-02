DERBY – Paul William Green, 49, Nance Manufacturing employee, passed away September 28, 2020.
Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday, October 2 with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Persons attending are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
A memorial has been established with Heartspring, 8700 E. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
