DERBY – Paul R. Weber, 81, died peacefully at home Dec. 27, 2021, due to viral pneumonia. Funeral mass will be held Jan. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Wellington, Kan., followed by lunch at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Kansas to participate in program to expand free, reduced-price school meals
- Key, Vickers announce college commitments
- Larry B. Ade
- DHS alums at the next level
- Holiday Lights contest winners announced
- Derby set to update parks master plan
- Derby resident shares Boeing history in new book
- Lady Panthers defeat Salina South in 2022 opener
- New Oaklawn building opens to students, staff
- Panther bowling Hedden in the right direction
Images
Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.