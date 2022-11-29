DERBY — Paul Keely, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at Smith Mortuary in Derby.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Edwards reflects on special career at Derby
- Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
- Wash named defensive MVP, football receives 19 all-league selections
- Patrons share concerns with school board on DHS Civics Club activity
- Armed man arrested in Stone Creek parking lot
- Derby patrons cite concerns over district activity, lack thereof
- Christmas in the Park packing the festive fun this year
- Linebacker legacy continues with physical trio
- Sheldon and Splane bring different expertise into safety role
- Republicans vow to evict Pyle as lawmaker
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.