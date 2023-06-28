At age 78, Paul E. Muehring, Lieutenant Colonel, USAF (Ret) passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Mill Pond Senior Residences in Ankeny, Iowa.
Paul was born in Hannibal, Missouri on July 21, 1944 to John and Helen Muehring. His parents preceded him in death. A sister Loretta Louise and brother Richard M. Muehring also preceded him in death.
Paul was a graduate from Meadville Pa. High School, Kansas State University (BA) and Boston University (MS in Public Relations).
His military career began in 1967. He served as a Public Affairs Officer at bases in Arizona, Montana, Utah, Nebraska, California and Japan. The last duty station was McConnell Air Base, Wichita, retiring in 1990.
Among his military decorations were the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf clusters, AF Commendation Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Outstanding Unit Award with One Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Organizational Excellence Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, AF Long Tour Ribbon, Longevity Service Award Ribbon with Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Training Ribbon, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device and One Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal.
He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and Public Relations Society of America and Air Force Public Affairs Alumni Association. His church membership was with the Woodlawn United Methodist Church. He was a realtor in Derby and a member of the Derby Board of Education, 1991-1995.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Carolyn L. (Fisher) Muehring; his children: Lynlee (Eric Parker) of Austin, Texas; Leslie (Steve Graham) of Hutchinson, Kan.; John (Stephanie) of Ankeny, Iowa. Other survivors include sister, Marlene (Mark Shaver) of San Diego; nephews, Kyle and Scott Shaver of San Diego. He also has many cousins in the Hannibal, Mo. area.
The pride of his life is the grandchildren: Caitlin Marie Muehring, Kade Evan Muehring, Catlin Ann Lemke of Ankeny, Iowa and Evan Gunnar Graham of Hutchinson, Kan.
Visitation time with the family present will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1414 N. Rock Road, Derby. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby. Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Kansas Veteran Cemetery, 1208 North College Street, Winfield, Kan.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider memorials to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby, KS 67037.
