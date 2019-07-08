Paul E. Day, 101, passed away on July 4, 2019. Visitation will be at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita on Monday, July 8 from 6 to 7 p.m.; Funeral service same location on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ada. They were married 81 years. Daughters, Peggy (J.R.) Roles of Wichita, Kan., Connie (Dave) Hughes of Louisiana; sons, Duane Day of Derby, Kan., Dan (Carol) Day of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made in Paul's name to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS, 67202.
