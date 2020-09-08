DERBY - Patty Jo Ingram, 86, was born on August 23, 1934, in Elk City, Kan. She was welcomed home in the arms of Jesus on September 4, 2020, in Derby, Kan. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Kan. The funeral service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 125 South Delos, Haysville, KS. Burial will be at Maize Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Lord's Diner in Wichita, KS.
