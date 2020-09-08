DERBY - Patty Jo Ingram, 86, was born on August 23, 1934, in Elk City, Kan. She was welcomed home in the arms of Jesus on September 4, 2020, in Derby, Kan. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Kan. The funeral service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 125 South Delos, Haysville, KS. Burial will be at Maize Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Lord's Diner in Wichita, KS.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.