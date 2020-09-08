Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy early with rain developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy early with rain developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.