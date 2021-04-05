MULVANE – Patsy Sue Spatz, 74, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 1 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E. 95th St. S., Derby.
She was born November 23, 1946, to Omer Whitney and Ina Kaiser Whitney in Clay Center, Kan. Patsy graduated from Friends University in 1969 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the public school system for 31 years in Miltonvale, Udall and Mulvane. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and vacationing with her family. Patsy also enjoyed cooking and caring for family pets.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Rod Spatz; children, Gemi Sue Deselms (Jason), Lenae Kirkhart (Ryan); grandchildren, Hallacy, Ealen, Lindsey, Jordan, Traxler, Tuxley, Tyxlen, Thaylix; sisters, Ruth Smith, Beth Dyer, June Jantz, and Winnie Payne; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.