Patsy Laramore

Patsy Mardelle Laramore, born to Robert and Frances Allen, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, May 1, 2023. Patsy’s celebration of life service was held Wednesday, May 3, at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd. Interment followed at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
Patsy was born August 21, 1933, in Cherokee, Okla. She graduated from East High School in 1951 and married her husband of almost 54 years, Smitty Laramore, on March 7, 1954.
She was preceded in death by Smitty and is survived by her daughter Julie Thorpe (Dean), Allen Laramore (Charlene); grandchildren Jeremy Thorpe (Jennifer), Lindsey Glasscock (Kelly), Kristen Lester (Ryan) and Grant Laramore (Bretley) as well as nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, South Rock Christian Church, Derby Historical Museum and Home Health and Hospice of Kansas.
View tributes and full obituary at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.