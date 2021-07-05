Patsy Ann Darbro, 58, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Family visitation: 6-8 p.m., Monday, July 12 at First Baptist Church, 1020 N. 2nd Ave., Mulvane. Please bring your favorite memories to share. Graveside inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the Mulvane Cemetery.
She was born June 15, 1963, to Thomas Burbage and Bonnie Kier/Burbage in Denver, Colo. Patsy enriched the lives of many children in the Mulvane and Derby school districts during her time as a crossing guard, lunch aide, and bus aide.
She was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Kier/Burbage; father Thomas Burbage; sister Jeanette Lynn Burbage; and husband Richard Darbro.
Patsy is survived by her four sons, David Canaday (Adriene), Zachary Canaday (Tanya), Adam Darbro (Bayley), and Edward Darbro (Ellen); her grandchildren Natalie Canaday, Sophie Canaday, Justin Darbro, and Dylan Darbro; and her beloved dog, Moocow.
