SAN DIEGO, CALIF. – It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Michael Flach announce his passing at his home in San Diego, Calif., on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the age of 75. There will be a celebration of life service at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1490 E. Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, Mich., on September 19, 2019, at noon with Father Francis Marotti officiating. Following the graveside service, there will be a luncheon at Clara’s in Battle Creek.
He was born June 14, 1944, in Battle Creek, Mich., to Vincent and Margaret (Peg) Flach who proceeded him in death as well as his sister Martha Clark.
Pat graduated from Kellogg Consolidated High School, Hickory Corners, Mich., in 1962, Gale Institute, Minneapolis, Minn., and Kellogg Community College on December 17, 1973, Battle Creek, Mich., where he received an associate degree in Mechanical Technology. He married his high school sweetheart, Norma (Hoffman) Hostetler, in 1963, and later divorced in 1985. They had two children, Bryan D. Flach, and Renee C. (TJ) Fears. In 1988 he married Pamela T. (Mills) Froehlich who proceeded him in death. He had two stepdaughters with this marriage that he also dearly loved: Michelle (David) Thompson and Leigh (Rabah) Elkolli.
Pat started his career at Tractor Mate in Marshall and soon left for Union Pump Company where he worked for over 25 years starting as a draftsman and leaving as Director of Engineering. He became a seal specialist during his tenure, a specialty he loved. He held many positions throughout his career including technical writer for EG & G Sealol where he wrote textbooks and often lectured at colleges and other venues. He was highly respected in his field and held the position of Vice President of Engineering at both Hayward Tyler and KSB. Upon leaving KSB, he was recruited to a position with John Crane as a senior sales representative in Derby, Kan., where his knowledge of the industry, his social skills and technical skills made him a top salesman. He continued to work throughout his 60s as he enjoyed his customers and the work. He retired at 70 in 2015.
When Pat wasn’t working he could be found enjoying his many hobbies. He was an avid golfer, hunter, woodworker, and fisherman. He and his son played in the father-son tournament at his club almost every year he lived in Kansas. When his children were smaller, he coached floor hockey and the FOP team in the Mickey Mantle League in Battle Creek and followed St. Philip school sports. During this period, he built and raced modified hydroplanes, and came in thirteenth in the nation during his first year of racing. He and his family enjoyed many fun travels during the racing season. When he could no longer race, due to an accident, he built and flew U-model planes and continued this hobby through his retirement and was an active member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the Wichihawks, Wichita’s oldest model airplane club. Pat was proud of the fact he was an Eagle Scout and he was an honorary member of the Boy Scouts in Derby, Kan. He was also active in his church, St. Mary’s, and could be found cooking breakfast Sunday mornings. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
He leaves behind two sisters, Mary (Lloyd) Gelman of Boulder, Colo., and Margaret (Allen) Gibbard, of Bremerton, Wash.; his three grandchildren, Mason, Noah, and Yahya; and a niece and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Veteran’s Assistance Dogs of Texas which provides trained dogs to disabled veterans and teaches veterans to handle their dogs. The link is: https://www.vadogs.org/in-memory-of. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sorrentovalleychapel.com for the Flach family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.