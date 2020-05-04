ANDOVER – Patrick M. Kennedy, 35, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Visitation: Tuesday, May 5 from 4-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, Kan. Private family services will be held Wednesday, May 6. Interment to follow at Branson Cemetery.
He was born February 9, 1985, to John and Connie (Jordan) Kennedy in Wichita, Kan. Patrick was a beloved teacher at Andover Central High. He was a prolific writer and published two books and many short stories and poems.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Tommie Kennedy, and Pete and Jewel Jordan.
Patrick is survived by his parents; sister, Andrea Kennedy; brother, Chris Kennedy; aunts and uncles, Charles Kennedy (Wanda), Betty Foster, Paul Kennedy, Rob Kennedy (Peggy), Deborah Tillman, Nancy Bockelman (Dick), Kay Jordan, and Steve Jordan.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby, KS.
