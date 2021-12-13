AUGUSTA – Patrick David Paske, 72, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Kansas Medical Center in Andover. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Toronto Cemetery in Toronto.
He taught, coached and served as an administrator at several Kansas high schools and middle schools over 51 years. Since 2004, he was a science teacher at Derby High School and spent several earlier years in Augusta and Eureka schools.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Derby Community Foundation, P. O. Box 372, Derby, KS 67037 - c/o the Pat Paske Memorial Scholarship Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.