Patricia Mize was reunited with her beloved son, Thadd, husband, David, as well as her parents, on August 5, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, August 9 from 1:00 to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral service will be 4pm Saturday, August 10, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
Pat was born to Harold and Lavonne Milliken of Topeka, Kan., on August 30, 1946. She was a sister of Barbara Milliken and brother John Milliken, both of Topeka.
Pat graduated from Topeka Seaman in 1964. She continued her education at Washburn University in Topeka where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1968. She went on to get her Master’s in teaching at Friends University in 1994.
She was nominated Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction for excellence in teaching and encouraging success while teaching at Wellington High School. She was awarded for 25 years of service to youth for making fundamental contributions in education.
David and Pat met in college at Washburn and married in 1969. They had two children, Jenni Boyle of Andover, Kan. and Thadd Mize and four grandsons, Jack and Sam Boyle of Andover, Kan. and Alec and Brendan, both of Arkansas.
A memorial has been established with The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.