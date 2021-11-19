WICHITA - Patricia M. “Pat” Cotton, 86, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Visitation 1-4 p.m. with family present 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 , Shinkle Mortuary, 146 N. Lamar Ave, Haysville. Services at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Calvary Baptist Church, Derby.
Preceded by sons, Lonnie Abbott, Barrie Cotton; daughter, Deana Abbott; parents, Warren and Esther (Klare) Davis; siblings, Clara Adams, Emmogene Megrat, Fred Davis, Wilma Sippey.
Survived by husband, Darrel Cotton; children, Butch Abbott of Wichita, Pamela Nevergall of Haysville; daughters-in-law, Carolyn Abbott and Billie Cotton both of Wichita; siblings, Mary (Keith) Minty of Las Vegas, Nev., Jim Davis of Hurricane, Utah, Calvin (Judy) Davis of Elmira, N.Y.; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Calvary Baptist Church, memo: Library, 1636 E. Patriot Ave, Derby, KS 67037. www.shinklemortuary.com.
