DERBY – Patricia Ann "Patti" (Prosen) Sheridan, 85, passed away May 10, 2021. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation: The Air Warrior Courage Foundation (AWCF) of the (RRVA) P.O. Box 877, Silver Spring, MD 20918. airwarriorcourage.org (877) 921-2923
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Master sign plan approved for Menards development
- Lindsey leaves DHS as one of most decorated athletes
- Boeing CEO, Derby native funding scholarships
- City advancing program to improve business facades
- Derby science teacher wins fellowship
- Derby soccer finds new offensive ace
- Retiring Derby High School teacher an ‘advocate for hope’
- Outstanding seniors recognized at assembly
- Derby’s Wash named Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year
- Decarksy Park ball fields now open for play
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 24
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.