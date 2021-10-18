Pamela Sue (Hayes) Hensley, 69, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away Oct. 9, 2021, at North Kansas City Hospital with loved ones at her side.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service celebrating Pam's life at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Bethel Church of Liberty, 1025 Nashua Road, Liberty, Mo. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Highlands Child Placement Center. Private burial will be at Terrace Park Cemetery on October 27 at 11:00 a.m.
Pam was born August 8, 1952, in Harrisonville, Mo., the middle of three children of Harold Emerson and Erma Lucille (Hicks) Hayes. She grew up in Independence, Mo., where she graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1970. She was united in marriage to Charles Edward Hensley, Jr. on October 3, 1981. They lived in Bessemer, Ala., for four years then moved to Mulvane, Kan., where they lived 35 years.
She worked at the corporate offices of Wal-Mart in Derby, Kan., for 20 years. She was a longtime member of Praise Assembly of God in Derby where she served as the Children's Ministry director. Pam and Chuck moved to the Kansas City area in 2019.
Pam's parents preceded her in death.
She leaves her husband of 40 years, Charles "Chuck" Hensley; children, Chad Hensley and Jenny Brockbank (Sean); grandchildren, Elaina, Amelia, Ruby, Leo and Colby; brothers, Ronnie Hayes (Teresa) and Dennis Hayes (Rhonda); nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
