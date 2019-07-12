DERBY – Pamela Louise Mitchell, 67, homemaker, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Fountainview of Rose Hill.
She was born December 27, 1951 in Hominy, Okla.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her mother, Helen Lackey.
Survivors include her father and stepmother, Joe and Hazel Sears, of Derby; brothers, Rick Sears and wife, Debbie, of Wichita, and Eddie Sears and wife, Cynthia, of Derby; and her stepson, Bobby Mitchell.
