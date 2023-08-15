Oscar “Gene” Hanson, 95, Ret. USAF Tech. Sgt. and business owner, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. He was born April 11, 1928, to Walter and Mary Ann Oscar, in Wichita.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Leota Marie (Nelson) Hanson; second wife, Vera Hanson; siblings, Teresa Ann Hanson and Gayla Marie Hurn,
Survivors include his children, Terry (Sharon) Hanson and Janet Sinor; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service is 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18 at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay, Derby.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2020 W. 89th St., Suite 100, Leawood, KS 66206.
