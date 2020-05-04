DERBY – Orpha Louise Parish, 95, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 at Green Valley Cemetery in Furley, Kan.
She was born July 16, 1924, to Franklin Bodecker and Verna McMaster Bodecker in Sedgwick County, Kan. Orpha met Ralph at the Coleman Company. After they were married Ralph was transferred to California where they spent the next 40 years before returning to Derby. At the age of 60, Orpha returned to college and earned her A.A. degree in Historical Preservation which involved one semester at a geological dig. Orpha took trips to China, Israel and Europe. Her last 6 years were spent living at Derby Assisted Living which she happily called home. Thank you to Phoenix Hospice for all your care and love.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Ralph Parish; parents Frank and Verna Bodecker; brother Blaine Bodecker; sisters Valla Bell and Doris Hopkins; nephew Jim Bell; niece Cherie McCormick; sister-in-law ZiRita Parish; and son-in-law Steve Holman.
Orpha is survived by her daughter, Gloria Holman; granddaughter Erica Burris (Andy); great-grandson William Burris; nephews and nieces Ron, Janis, Fred, Frank, Dean, Janet Bill, Bruce, Kyle, Jane Rene and Eric; brothers-in-law Royce Parish and Verdou Parish.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wichita Alumni Association, First Presbyterian Church - Derby. www.smithmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.