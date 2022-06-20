DERBY – Ora Lee McCormack, 91, passed away June 16, 2022. Visitation: June 24 from 9-10 a.m. at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, with funeral service at 10 am. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery.
