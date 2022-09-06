DERBY – Omer Mae Wiseman (87) passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Graveside services will be held at El Paso Cemetery in Derby at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.
Omer was born in Hickman, Ky., on Nov. 5, 1934, to Omer J. and Lillian Readenour. She was named after her father who passed away before she was born. Omer married David Earl Wiseman on July 28, 1951, in Corinth, Miss., and they were happily married for 51 years. She was a faithful and devoted Air Force wife that made her husband's lasting contribution to the nation possible. Together they built a family home at several Air Force bases including a two-year tour in Panama. She retired from Federal Civil Service in 1995 with over 28 years of dedicated service.
She was preceded in death by husband, David E. Wiseman Sr.; daughter, Teresa A. Kastning; and six siblings: Odes Readenour, Mary Frances Holland, Almeda Long, Richard Readenour, Helen Wright, and Nadine Book.
Omer is survived by sons, David E. (Leslie) Wiseman Jr. and Daniel E. (Anna) Wiseman; grandchildren, Tanya (Travis) Hoeflicker, Tom Hoeflicker, Breanna Wiseman, Richard (Jennifer) Wiseman, James (Anna) Wiseman, Mark (fiancé Kristen and daughter Ruby) Wiseman, and Jarod (Taurii) Kastning; and great-grandchildren, Mia Hoeflicker, Zoe Hoeflicker, Eli Hoeflicker, David Wiseman, Jackson Wiseman, Jeremy Cole, Loren Kastning, and Joss Kastning.
She was best known as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved the grandchildren and was deeply involved in their development. She was highly competitive and engaged in all games and sports with the kids. She always played "fair and square" rules and made each child earn the precious few victories they were able to enjoy.
A memorial has been established with AbilityPoint (formerly ARC), 2919 W. 2nd St., Wichita, KS 67203.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.