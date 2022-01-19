MULVANE – Olivia Lucy McCarty, 99, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Memorial service: 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21 at Pleasantview Baptist Church, 1335 N. Buckner St., Derby. Inurnment in Mulvane Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin McCarty, in 2013; and her parents, Juan and Natividad Chavez.
Olivia is survived by her children, Sue Ferrell, Chet McCarty (Lynnete), Linda Pulliam, and Larry McCarty; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two brothers, Charlie and Ernest Chavez.
Memorials have been established with the Pleasantview Baptist Church for the Deacon's Benevolence Fund, 1335 N. Buckner, Derby, KS 67037.
