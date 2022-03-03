DERBY – Olive Grace Kennedy, 95, a retired bookkeeper, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022, after a brief Illness. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Smith Mortuary in Derby, with funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at Smith Mortuary.
She was born on May 16, 1926, to Abigail and Christopher Wall in Dennis, Kan. She was the youngest of 11 children. She graduated high school in Dennis and then moved to Parsons, Kan. This is where she met and married Thomas W. Kennedy in 1953, and together they moved to Wichita and then to Derby in 1957, where they lived the rest of their lives and raised their family.
Grace is survived by her son, Steve Kennedy of Mulvane; her daughter Daphne Hill of Derby; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kennedy; son Tommie Elkins; and all 10 of her siblings.
