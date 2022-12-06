Wichita - Travis Dean Atkinson, 59, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born October 30, 1963 to Robert and Carole (Mamoth) Atkinson in Winfield, KS.
Travis was a loving father of six children, Alondra Dawn, Elias Robert, Hyrum Clarke, Faith Lynn, Samantha Grace, Ethan Alexander and step-son, Kodi Corrow; Grandchildren: Trent Allen, Hailey Dawn and Zachary Dean. He’s also survived by his parents of Udall; Brothers: Chad Alan of Oregon, Justin Ray of Utah and Brad Michael of Derby, KS; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Valerie Jean, who was born Sept 27, 1967, died March 18, 2015.
Visitation is from 2-4 pm Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, KS 67037. Funeral Service is at 4 pm, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037. Cremation to follow.
