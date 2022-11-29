Mark D. Deiter, 58, loving husband, father, grandfather, died Friday, November 25, 2022, after a courageous battle against brain cancer.
Rosary will be at 5:00 pm, Monday, November 28, 2022; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Marian Deiter. Survived by his wife, Peggy Deiter; son, Grant Deiter; step-son, Bret (Kelsey) Gross; step-daughter, Lauren (Bryan) Smith; grandchildren, Gwen, Perry, Owen, Madelyn, Beau; brothers, Alan (Reitha) Deiter, Greg (Tanya) Deiter; sisters, Sherry (Jeff) Skinner, Susan (Dean) Watson. Memorials have been established with: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS 67206; Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
