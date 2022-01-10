DERBY – Norman Williams passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 8, 2022, from complications of heart and kidney diseases. A memorial service will be held at Smith Mortuary in Derby at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 with Pastor Phil Smith officiating.
Norman and his wife Carol were married for over 62 years. He was very proud of his family and loved spending time with them. Norm had many great friends throughout the years in Scott City and Derby. Norman was a very accomplished electrician. He started his electrical career with the City of Belleville and moved to western Kansas where he was employed by Wheatland Electric for over 37 years. As a master electrician he enjoyed his years of teaching electrical classes and was nationally recognized for his knowledge of transformers. He was a skilled carpenter and was always willing to help friends and family with projects.
He is survived by wife, Carol; daughters Kim (Dana) Grapengater of Wichita, Linda Koehler of Derby, and Sheryl (Mike) Woods of Derby; grandchildren Jennifer Moussavi and son Marek, Megan (Cody) Palen and daughters Olivia and Abby, Christopher (fiancé Cherilyn) Koehler and Brooke Peter; many nieces and nephews; sisters Catherine Derowitsch, Donna Crist; sisters-in-law Alma Williams, Virginia Williams.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Clarence and Fannie Williams; his brothers Wayne, Dennis and Robert; and sister Nancy Gritten.
Memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
