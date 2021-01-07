DERBY – Norma Jean Clem, 89, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Jan. 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m., both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. Burial to take place following the funeral service at Old Mission Cemetery, 3424 E. 21st St. N., Wichita.
Norma was born in Pleasanton, Kan., on July 7, 1931. Norma worked at Boeing Aircraft as a typist.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 1900 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67201.
