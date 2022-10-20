Norma Jean Beeler, 88, passed away peacefully in Wichita, Kan., on Oct. 10, 2022. She was born June 8, 1934, in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Kan.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Adam Gilbert and Ruby Essex Beeler; sisters Eugenia Beeler, Cornelia Morgan, Thelma Hartlage, JoAnne Galloway and brother Gilbert Beeler.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Norma was born and raised in Elizabethtown, Ky. She spent the early part of her career working in the legal profession and ultimately opened her own business, Lincoln Trail Title Services, in Elizabethtown. Norma devoted her life to growing her business and took great pride in the success she and her employees had serving the local community.
After selling her business in 2009, Norma relocated to Derby, Kan., to enjoy retirement with her sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne and Dick Galloway. Norma enjoyed traveling with her sisters and extended family, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, watching Jeopardy, cooking and sipping on an occasional Harvey Wallbanger cocktail. A lifelong animal lover who owned many cats throughout her life, Norma joyfully adopted her beloved dog Sassy soon after moving to Derby.
Donations in Norma’s memory may be made to the Kansas Humane Society www.kshumane.org/memorial.
