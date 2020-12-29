Nellie Mae (Hudsonpillar) Houser was born on the family farm in Arion Township, Cloud County, near Concordia, Kan., on Monday, July 22, 1929. Nellie was the fifth child of Clarence Hudsonpillar and Velma Ruth Duff. She was 91 years, five months, and four days of age at the time of her death at her home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Spring Grove Cemetery, Anthony, Kan., at 3 p.m. Funeral will be available by live-streaming and the link information will be posted on www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com.
When Nellie was 3 years of age, she was playing in her bedroom on the second floor of their farm home. She fell out of the window into the mud between the cement cellar and porch. It was considered a bit of miracle that she was dirty and bruised, but no injuries at all. Her grandson told her one day that it was a good thing she survived, because none of us would be here otherwise. She loved that!
Nell was the valedictorian of her high school graduating class at Glasco, Kan. Once she finished school, she moved to Wichita to find work. She was a typist for a short time and worked for her brother-in-law, Bus Farha, as well. After her children were in school, Nell worked as a meat wrapper for Dillons. She retired from Dillons after 25 years in 1992.
Nell met Kenneth Houser on a blind date in Wichita. They dated for three months, then Kenny proposed. They were married at the home of Nell’s parents on May 9, 1948. Kenneth Houser’s family came from Anthony, Kan.
Nell was family-oriented from the time she was a small child. She loved her mother, father, brothers and sisters. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her favorite thing to do was sit in her home, having family surrounding her chatting about current events, the latest happenings of the family, and playing with her grandchildren.
One of Nell’s favorite times of the day was early in the morning, drinking coffee and talking about what the Lord was doing in her life. She loved the old hymns and listened to them after she was unable to attend church services. She was always gaining knowledge from Bible readings and various conversations and sermons.
Birthdays were very important to Nell. She remembered every family member, including her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s birthdays.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, two brothers, one nephew, one niece, one great nephew, and her husband Kenneth E. Houser.
Nell is survived by her sister, Leta Jean Hudsonpillar-Paque of Halstead, Kan.; six children, Linda Houser Dietz of Derby, L. Max Houser (Patti) of North Little Rock, Ark., Darrell L. Houser (Kay) of Wichita, Rodney D. Houser (Jodi) of Georgetown, Texas, Sue Houser Garrison of Derby, and Meribeth Houser Goddard (Billy) of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nell has left a legacy of faith in her Lord and Savior and a loving family. She will never be forgotten.
Memorials in memory of Nell may be made to the South Rock Christian Church Children’s Department and may be sent in care of Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 602 E. Main St., Anthony, KS 67003. Friends may sign the online register at www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.