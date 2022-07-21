It is with profound sadness and fond memories that we announce that Neil D. Hughes (age 76) passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2022. The family held a private service on July 19.
Neil was born in Wichita, Kan., on February 11, 1946, to Mary and Bob Hughes.
Neil was a multi-sport athlete in high school who led the Goddard High School Lions to a 1964 State Basketball Championship. He went on to play basketball and was a proud graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point (1964-1968). His passion for basketball continued and he was well-known as a youth basketball coach in 1980s and ‘90s. In the early 1980s, he formed a Biddy Basketball League in Jacksonville, Fla., to provide the youth of the area a place to enhance their skills and develop a passion for the game.
Neil embarked upon a career in personal financial services and investment management after serving in Vietnam and completing his military commitment in the US Army. He spent his career helping people plan and invest to reach their retirement goals. He enjoyed playing golf and attending Jaguars games with his friends and his sons.
Neil is survived by his wife, Marjorie; son and daughter-in-law Dan and Cindy, son and daughter-in-law Dwayne and Michelle, son and daughter-in-law Jason and Emilee; his mother Mary; his brother Rob; his sister Pam; many grandchildren; and a great-grandson. He will be missed dearly by them and his many friends.
But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:31)
Memorial donations may be made in Neil’s name to Community Hospice & Palliative Care.
