Clearwater - Neal Ross Chance, 84, passed away Friday, September 9, 2021. Visitation: Monday, September 13, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m.
He was born February 14, 1937, to Jim Chance and Marge Wilson Chance in Coates, Kan.
Neal is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sonya; children, Vickie Long, Mitch, Doug and Marty Chance; many grandkids and great-grandkids; sister, Elaine Boone.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Campus Kids Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 234, Haysville, KS 67060.
