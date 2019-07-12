Nancy Troutman passed away July 8, 2019. Recitation of the Rosary will be 10:00 am Tuesday, July 23 with Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 am, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark Rd., Derby. Graveside will follow at 12:00 pm at El Paso Cemetery, Derby.
