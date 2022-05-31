EUREKA – Nancy Sue Maskrid, 83, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Glen Carr House in Derby.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at Koup Family Funeral Home in Eureka. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at Greenwood Cemetery in Eureka with Pastor Kevin Lawrence officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Wichita Humane Society.
