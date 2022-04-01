Nancy Staples Templin passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022. Nancy was born May 12, 1933, in Larned, Kan. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; parents Jack and Neva; brothers Jack and Bob; and son Danny.
Nancy is survived by her four sons Bob (Paula), Mark (Louise), Mike (Jo), and Andy, daughter Annie (Jeff) Wake; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mom had several part-time jobs throughout her life, but her primary roles were wife and mother to her six children. Her devotion to her family was unsurpassed. From scorekeeper at baseball games to announcer at rodeos, she was always there for her family and filled whatever part was needed. She brought her unique blend of hard work, passion, and humor to life each day. She owned every room and inspired those lucky enough to know her.
AbilityPoint was a big part of Mom’s life, she was very involved with several of their activities. In 2016 she was honored and inducted into the AbilityPoint (formally ARC) Hall of Fame. She was very proud of this honor. In addition to the hours she spent at AbilityPoint she was involved with helping Dad run the Burning Sage Ranch of Challenge Program. They ran this program together for over 35 years.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 9, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 960 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Wichita, Kan. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Bob and Nancy Scholarship fund at AbilityPoint, 2919 W. 2nd St., Wichita, KS 67203. https://abilitypoint.org
