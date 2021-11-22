Nancy Matthews Scritchfield, 68, passed from liver cancer on Nov. 20, 2021, at Spring View Manor Nursing Home.
Please come and help family celebrate Nancy’s life at her memorial service at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita.
Nancy was born Jan. 7, 1953, at St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita to Bruce and Elizabeth Matthews. She resided in Derby through high school graduation.
She married Mike Scritchfield in March 1971. Nancy worked many years as a Respiratory Therapist and District Manager for Apria Home Healthcare and other home care companies.
She is survived by sons: Shane Scritchfield (Jennifer), Jamie Scritchfield, and Erik Scritchfield; grandchildren: Hannah (TJ) Florence, Devin Scritchfield, Darrin Scritchfield, and Kadin Scritchfield; sister, Lynda (Larry) Fichter; brother, Rob Matthews (JoAnn); great-grandchildren: Paisley Florence, Easton Maddox-White; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Nichols) and Bruce Matthews; brothers, Darryl Matthews and William (Billy) Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
