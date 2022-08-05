Nancy Louise (Freeman) Schnitker passed away Aug. 1, 2022. She was cremated and there will be no service.
Nancy was born April 15, 1941, to Roy L. and Louise E. (Day) Freeman. She was born at home on the Freeman farm north and west of Pretty Prairie, Kan.
Nancy graduated from Lewis Public School in 1959. She married Robert M. Schnitker on Aug. 14, 1960. Nancy and Bob had two sons, Eric and Aaron.
During her working days, she worked at the Palace theater and as office nurse for Dr. Renee Schnoebelen in Kinsley, Kan.
Nancy loved watching birds and butterflies and her flowers. She and Bob made their home in Derby, Kan.
Nancy was proceeded in death by husband Bob; son Aaron; parents; and brothers Roy Jr. and Robert.
She is survived by son Eric; one grandchild; sisters Norma Delay (Bob) and Nadine Woolard; sisters-in-law Doris Freeman and Vicki Davison; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial has been established with Founder’s Crest through Comfort Care Home.
