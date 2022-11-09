Nancy Kiker, 84, a longtime Derby resident, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Derby Health and Rehab. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Derby, active in Women’s ministry and the choir.
Nancy worked at Farmers and Merchants State Bank, First National Bank of Derby, and later went to work at Boeing, retiring from there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Irene Conine; brothers, Ed Conine and John Conine; son, Russell Kiker; husband, Don Kiker.
She is survived by sons Jim (Deb) of Topsham, Maine and Rodger of Wichita; four grandchildren: Brad Kiker, Amy (Joe) Clements, Drew (Katie) Kiker, Carrie (Terry) Hying; great-grandson, Uriah Hying.
A memorial is established with Phoenix Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd, Bldg 200, Ste 213.
