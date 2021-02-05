DERBY – Myron Edward Schwartz, 95, insurance and automotive manual salesman, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Anna Schwartz; sons, Gerald Schwartz and JR Morley; and his brothers, Harold and Jerry Schwartz.
Survivors include his wife, Doris; son, Gary Schwartz (Kerri); daughter, Judy Holroyd (Dale); daughter-in-law, Susan Morley; sister, Evelyn Kersting; 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials have been established with First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby, KS 67037 and the Derby Senior Center, 611 N. Mulberry Rd. #100, Derby, KS 67037. To read an extended obituary or send a condolences go to www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.