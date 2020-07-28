Muriel Yvonne Bose died peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Derby, Kan.
A small memorial service was held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Derby with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery in Derby at a later date.
Muriel was born on July 7, 1941, in Dover, N.H., and grew up in New Hampshire and Arizona. She graduated from Glendale High School in Glendale, Ariz., and completed her nursing credentials in Phoenix, Ariz. She was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and deployed to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm. She was a nurse for the Indian Health Service and Children’s Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, Morris Cate and Mary T Jack; her stepfather, Richard Jack; and one sister, Morgan Jack.
She is survived by her daughters, MSgt Cynthia Hoffman of Derby and Teresa S Vancura of Ord, Neb.; grandchildren Mathew Hoffman of Derby, Rachel Hoffman (Brock Fisher) of Kechi, Kan., and Lindsey Dzingle of Elva, Neb.; three sisters, Sharon Barkley of Mulvane, Kan., Michelle Jack of Sedona, Ariz., and Carolyn Carruth of Cottonwood, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
