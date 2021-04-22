DERBY – Minnie "Fay" Fisher, 84, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born June 28, 1936, to Wilson Harvey and Velma Craft in Walthall County, Miss.
Visitation: Thursday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. in Derby, with funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Fay was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a former member of the Eastern Star. Fay loved the outdoors, being active at the Derby Senior Center, and volunteering her time to help anyone in need. She retired from Beech Aircraft, where she was an Expeditor.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenna Shelden; grandson, Trevor Joe; brother, Ray Harvey; parents, Wilson Harvey and Velma Sears; faithful dog companions, Hannah and Scooter.
Fay is survived by her daughter, Brenda (James) Gabbert of Niangua, Mo.; son-in-law, Roger Shelden of Niangua, Mo.; grandchildren, Adina (Larry) Bowden of Houston, Texas, Brad (Sara) Shelden of Overland Park, Kan., Lindsey Sagely and Daniel Hensen of Springfield, Mo., Tiffany (Dalton) Bunch of Marshfield, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Shawn, Evan, Cooper, Jayden, Olivia, and Lucas; special friend, Gary Coughlin; and dog, Molly.
