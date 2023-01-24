Milton Moore

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, Milton B. Moore Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend left this earth to be with Jesus. He was 101 years old. Milt’s life was marked by his devotion to Jesus and his gentle servant leadership. He became a Christian in 1939 and spent the next 84 years of his life serving the Lord in various capacities, including being a long-term deacon at Pleasantview Baptist Church.
In his professional life, Milt was an incredibly skilled and hard worker. He served in the US Army with the 41st Infantry 186th Division in the Philippines as a gunner on a 60 mm mortar. He worked for Beechcraft and Cessna, finally landing at Boeing, where he worked as a supervisor for the modification team on the flight line until retirement.
To know Milt was to love him. He greeted everyone with a warm smile, a joke, a firm handshake or tender hug, and a listening ear followed with advice chock-full of wisdom. Milt could build anything in his shop, taught himself to play numerous musical instruments, and he valued making people smile and feel loved. He also loved playing pool and making music with friends at the Derby Senior Center. Milt was marked by always making time for people…whether a friend or a family member, Milt had time to listen and care.
Preceding Milt in death was his lovely wife and mother of his four children, Mary Moore, as well as his two sons, Stephan Moore and Milton B. Moore Jr. (Bud). Also preceding him in death was his second wife of 41 years, Betty Moore. Milt is survived by his precious wife of the home, Eugenia Moore. They met and married in 2012. They prayed for five years together, and God gave them 10! Milt is also survived by his daughters, Colleen Irvin and Beckie Hall, as well as seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include stepchildren Meribeth Smalley, Joyceln Hughes, and Randy Wise.
Services will be held at Pleasantview Baptist Church in Derby, Kan., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 am, to be officiated by son-in-law, Pastor Michael Hall and grandson, Pastor Chris Irvin. Interment will follow in El Paso Cemetery. A memorial has been established with Pleasantview Baptist Church.
