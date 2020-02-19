DERBY – Mildred Smith Grimsley Miller, 87, born March 8, 1932, in San Jacinto County, Texas, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, in Derby, Kan.
Per her wishes, cremation will take place. There will be no services.
Preceded in death by her parents, Albert Smith and Ellen Marie (Garrett) Edwards; husband, James Miller; and granddaughter, Debra Palmer.
Survived by her daughters, Lorna (Joel) Basinger; sons, Melvin and Danny Grimsley; grandchildren, Jacob (Amy Hilton) Palmer, Christina (Ed) Howard and Kevin (Tracey) Grimsley; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a niece, Connie (Jamie) Baird.
