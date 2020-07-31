DERBY – Mildred (Millie) Ellen White, 74, of Derby passed away on May 6, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Millie was born January 30, 1946, to John Mark and Flora Ellen Dill in Winchester, Kan. She graduated from Winchester High School in 1964 and Emporia State University in 1969 with a degree in Accounting. She started her career as an accountant and then was recruited as a computer programmer for the government. She spent the majority of her career as a manager for Boeing Computer Services in Wichita, Kan., and The Boeing Defense and Space Group in Seattle, Wash., where she retired January 2005.
Mildred was a master gardener, an excellent seamstress, and an avid puzzler. She loved playing cards and board games with family and friends. She enjoyed music. She participated in several music groups, choirs, play productions, and handbell choirs. She enjoyed tutoring elementary students in math. She was also an active leader in the Stephan’s Ministry program at her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters; Mary Alice Gleason Folk and Barbara Bartlett.
She is survived by Ellston (Skeeter) White, her beloved of husband of 48 years; daughter Heather Nelson of Derby; son Matthew White and wife Tara of Broomfield, Colo.; grandchildren Tyler and Trevor Nelson of Derby, and Samantha and Willow of Broomfield, Colo.; brother Hugh Dill and wife Elaine of Junction City, Kan.; sister Martha Dare and husband Dave of Fort Scott, Kan., and sister Pam Dill of Spring Hill, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the memorial that has been established in her name at Woodlawn United Methodist Church of Derby, Kan. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
